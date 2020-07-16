U.S. shatters single-day record with more than 71,000 new virus cases

Health

BALTIMORE, Maryland -- For the first time, the number of new coronavirus cases reported in a single-day in the United States passed 70,000, according to a tally by Johns Hopkins University.

There were 71,135 new cases reported Thursday, topping the previous high of 67,791 new coronavirus cases reported across the country two days ago.

Florida reported 13,965 of Thursday's cases, the second most reported in a day in the state.

As much of the country sees a sharp rise in coronavirus cases, the test results data that many cities and states depend on to make important decisions about resources and re-openings is lagging.

Right now, tests are being done in much larger numbers -- a positive development -- but this increase is also slowing down results.

Adm. Brett Giroir, assistant secretary for health at the US Department of Health and Human Services, said Thursday that health officials want to reduce wait times for results.

"Even in the large commercial labs, and we follow this every single day, there may be an outlier that's 10 days or 12 days, we can't deny that that happens," Giroir said.

He wants test results back as fast as possible, but a three-day turnaround is "very reasonable."

Commercial labs have said they are backed up, with results often taking as long as seven days to turn around.

"I'm never going to say that I'm happy with any turnaround time," Giroir added.

Giroir said 700,000 to 800,000 people are being tested each day. That means it'll be a week before officials know how many of them are infected.

Test results also are important information for contract tracers who are trying to find people who might be infected.

Researchers in the Netherlands report that when testing results are delayed more than three days, not even perfect contact tracing can keep the spread of the virus from accelerating.