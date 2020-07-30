NMSU partners with lab to expand virus testing in southern New Mexico

Health

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico -- New Mexico State University is partnering with TriCore, an independent clinic reference laboratory out of Albuquerque to create a lab at the campus that will provide more Covid-19 testing in southern New Mexico.

The partnership will allow broader testing and hopefully a faster turn around for results.

“Our testing capacity is quite limited and thats what actually prompted the partnership," said Dan Arvizu, chancellor of the NMSU System. “Initially, we’re expecting less than 24 hour turn around — from the time the test is taken to the time you get a result."

Arvizu added with time and more equipment, the hope is to have test result wait time, "decrease to just a matter of a couple of hours."

The lab will be located at NMSU's Foster Hall temporary while the university develops plans on where to house the lab permanently. The New Mexico Department of Health will also provide funding to NMSU and will administer the tests.

The partnership will also allow for more research opportunities, Arvizu told ABC-7. With plans to bring students and staff back this fall, Arvizu said if they university didn't have the partnership he would be "very uncomfortable."

“It enables our process to manage in a manner in which at least those of us that are in decision making mode feel comfortable and confident — we’ll know, we’ll know the results on our campus," Arvizu said.