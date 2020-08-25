El Paso hospital dresses newborns up in ‘back-to-school’-themed outfits

Health

EL PASO, Texas – Get ready for your daily doses of “cute.”

In honor of El Paso students heading back to school for virtual classes, staff at the Las Palmas and Del Sol medical centers had a bit of fun.

They dressed up newborns in “back-to-school”-themed outfits.

They passed along some of the photos showing these adorable babies dressed up with adult-sized glasses, books, crayons and even an apple.

You can view those photos in the slider at the top of this article.