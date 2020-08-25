Skip to Content
Health
By
New
today at 4:44 pm
Published 6:24 pm

El Paso hospital dresses newborns up in ‘back-to-school’-themed outfits

Babies
Las Palmas Medical Center
Newborns are dressed up in "back-to-school" outfits in the nursery at Las Palmas Medical Center
babies 2
Las Palmas Medical Center
Newborn babies were dressed up in "back-to-school" outfits at Las Palmas Medical Center.
babies 3
Las Palmas Medical Center
babies 4
Las Palmas Medical Center
Babies were dressed up in "back-to-school" outfits at Las Palmas Medical Center

EL PASO, Texas – Get ready for your daily doses of “cute.”

In honor of El Paso students heading back to school for virtual classes, staff at the Las Palmas and Del Sol medical centers had a bit of fun.

They dressed up newborns in “back-to-school”-themed outfits.

They passed along some of the photos showing these adorable babies dressed up with adult-sized glasses, books, crayons and even an apple.

You can view those photos in the slider at the top of this article.

Education / El Paso / News

David Burge

Related Articles

Comments

Leave a Reply