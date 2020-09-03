Possible contaminated opioids leading to more overdoses, deaths in El Paso

Health

EL PASO, Texas -- There is concern in the El Paso medical community over a rise in opioid overdoses in the Borderland.

One local doctor told ABC-7 she believes it's being caused by laced drugs purchased illegally.

"We're concerned that people are people are buying what they think is oxycodone off the street and it turns out to be fentanyl, and without intending to they overdose on it," said Dr. Sarah Watkins, an emergency medicine physician at University Medical Center of El Paso.

Watkins also serves as the medical director of the West Texas Regional Poison Center.

She said they're fielding more calls into the poison center concerning life-threatening overdoses and the callers are saying they've only taken one pill of what they thought was oxycodone.

Watkins said the uptick has occurred over the last month, and she knows of at least a couple deaths at UMC.

"My biggest concern is that with Covid-19 causing so much increased anxiety in people's lives, they will turn to medication or illicit substances as a way to cope with that stress and unintentionally they might be ending their lives because of that," she added.

According to the Association of American Medical Colleges, more than 20 million people in the U.S. have a substance abuse disorder.

The recession caused by the pandemic may lead to 75,000 deaths from drug overdoses, alcohol abuse, and suicide, according to the AAMC.

The AAMC has also found drug overdoses since the start of the pandemic have climbed 18 percent. With more people being hospitalized for Covid, there is more demand for opioids both legally and illegally obtained, according to AAMC research.

"Anytime someone overdoses on an opioid or a medication like this we certainly want to get them connected in the community with social resources," Watkins said. "Whether that's meeting with a social worker or a psychiatrist, a therapist -- we want to get them connected with those resources that will help them in the long term."

If you or someone you know is battling substance abuse issues, experts say there is help.

Aliviane is the primary provider of services targeting mental health and substance use disorders in west Texas and can be reached at (915) 782-4000.