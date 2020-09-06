Premature El Paso triplets almost ready to leave hospital

Health

EL PASO, TEXAS -- Triple the diapers, triple the laughter and triple the smiles.

Noel Hudgens of El Paso welcomed her three beautiful triplets, Suz, Kathryn and James, into the world last month.

"When they were born, they needed oxygen support to help them breathe," Hudgens explained. "They have been on feeding tubes and had little IVs."

Her young miracles were born at only 31 weeks old at the The Hospitals of Providence Memorial Campus. Since their birth, they've been growing stronger in the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit.

"It's been amazing," Hudgens said. "They have learned how to breastfeed and breathe on their own."

September is Neonatal Intensive Care Awareness month.

"The staff has been amazing at keeping them healthy and growing while giving them the support they need," Hudgens said.