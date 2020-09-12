Tito’s Handmade Vodka gives away 27,000 bottles of free hand sanitizer in El Paso

Health

EL PASO, Texas -- Tito's Handmade Vodka distributed thousands of bottles of free hand sanitizer to the public on Saturday in El Paso.

During a drive-thru event at the El Paso County Coliseum, the legendary Texas distillery offered each car three bottles of 375 ml sanitizer made in its distillery.

In total, Tito's distributed 27,000 bottles on Saturday, according to the company.

Since the pandemic began, the distillery has donated 900 tons of hand sanitizer to frontline workers, according to a spokeswoman.