Graduation ceremony for NICU babies held at Del Sol Medical Center

Health

EL PASO, Texas -- The Del Sol Medical Center Neonatal ICU introduced its newest class of "graduates" to the world on Friday.

The hospital held a ceremony for those babies that are finally going home after spending time in the NICU.

These infants were given little caps and gowns, complete with a tassel, and of course a graduation diploma.

September is NICU awareness month and Del Sol officials said this ceremony was its way of celebrating the fighting spirit of these premature babies and their families.