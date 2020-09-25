Skip to Content
Health
By
Published 6:20 pm

Graduation ceremony for NICU babies held at Del Sol Medical Center

EL PASO, Texas -- The Del Sol Medical Center Neonatal ICU introduced its newest class of "graduates" to the world on Friday.

The hospital held a ceremony for those babies that are finally going home after spending time in the NICU.

These infants were given little caps and gowns, complete with a tassel, and of course a graduation diploma.

September is NICU awareness month and Del Sol officials said this ceremony was its way of celebrating the fighting spirit of these premature babies and their families.

El Paso / News / Video

KVIA ABC-7

Related Articles

Comments

Leave a Reply