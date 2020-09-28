El Paso residents urged to get free flu shot to help fight the Covid-19 pandemic

Health

EL PASO, Texas – The El Paso Fire Department, the Department of Public Health and a handful of community partners are teaming up to offer free flu shots starting on Oct. 5.

The “BePowerFlu” campaign aims to reduce the number of flu cases and prevent serious illness during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Flu shots will be available from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday through Saturday, starting Oct. 5, at 301 George Perry Blvd and at 7400 High Ridge Dr.

The shots are available to anyone who is 4 years old or older. You need to visit BePowerFlu.com, click on the patient questionnaire button to print it and fill it out. The form must be turned in when getting your flu shot. No appointments are necessary.