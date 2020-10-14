Borderland Girl Scouts ‘Ok to Say’ patch normalizes conversation on mental health

Health

EL PASO, Texas-- Talking to our children about mental health isn't an easy conversation to have. However, the Girl Scouts of the Desert Southwest are hoping that a new patch program will help parents and their young daughters normalize the conversation.

"Right now with the Covid-19 Pandemic, there's so many things that are creating stress and anxiety especially with teens and children," said Shelby Abeyta, Campaign Director for the Ok To Say Mental Health Campaign.

"We try to provide encouragement and resources to people trying to find help and also resources to supporters like friends and family," said Abeyta.

One of the campaigns newest resources, The Ok To Say Patch Program, will provide young girls with an opportunity to have open conversations about their emotions.

"Being able to talk to these young girls about their mental health at an early age and instilling those healthy habits and creating those support systems for one another makes you feel like it's really gonna have a lifelong impact," said Abeyta.

Okay to Say Mental Health Girl Scout Patch We’re not the only ones excited that Girl Scouts across Texas can now earn the Okay to Say Girl Scout Patch. These six amazing and accomplished women, strong mental health champions (and proud Girl Scout alums), explain why it’s so important to help girls understand their emotions, support each other, and be more comfortable talking about feelings.Watch the video, share the message, and join these terrific ladies in encouraging girls, parents, and troop leaders to participate! To learn more about the free patch program and other resources for kids and families, go to okaytosay.org/kidzone. Posted by Okay to Say on Tuesday, October 13, 2020 (OK to Say Facebook page)

"Our girls here in El Paso and Las Cruces are experiencing so many different emotions. They have gone from being together in class rooms and hanging out to isolation and being at home all the time," said Patty Craven, CEO for the Girl Scouts of the Desert Southwest.

The online program is available to any Girl Scout in the U.S. and is designed to help girls gain confidence through a series of hands on activities.

"You have programs for girls that are daisies which are kindergarten and first graders, and you have programs for girls who are in 10th or 11th grade," said Craven.

Programs for younger Girl Scouts include learning the basics of talking about emotions through emojis.

"For the older girls there's a thing about creating a mental health awareness campaign in your school or your church," explained Abeyta.

When Girl Scouts complete the program, they get a one of a kind Ok To Say Mental Health Patch.

"So we have a sun and a cloud exchanging feelings and supporting each other, and then we also have a kite that reflects the uplifting effect that greater social awareness can have on a girls own mental health," said Abeyta.

For Craven, being able to provide young girls with an opportunity to talk about their mental health is something she is excited to do.

"It's not something you hide in the back like it used to be when we were growing up," said Craven, "Now, we need to talk about it, we need to bring it out to the forefront."

The Girl Scouts of the Desert Southwest currently have a program which allows new Girl Scouts to register at no cost. Click Here for more information on how to sign your daughter up for Girl Scouts.

Click Here for more information on the Ok To Say Patch Program.