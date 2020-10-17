‘Stand with Estela’ Fund to offer free flu shots, mammograms

Health

EL PASO, Texas - El Paso women have the opportunity to get free flue shots and mammograms next week, thanks to Albertsons and the Stand with Estela Fund.

"If we're able to find even one cancer and save one woman's life, it's worth it," said Estela Casas, founder of the fund.

The fund will host a health fair from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. on Saturday, October 20th at Viva Ford on 5500 N. Desert Boulevard. There will be three drive-thru lanes for flu shots, administered by Albertson's pharmacists and techs.

A fourth lane will provide vouchers for free 3D mammograms for the first 500 uninsured women over 50. The women can then schedule their mammograms at University Medical Center.

Casas told ABC-7 that the event will especially help "all those women who have lost their insurance because they lost their jobs" during the pandemic.