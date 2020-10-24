Skip to Content
‘Stand with Estela’ health fair supplied hundreds of free flu shots, mammograms

102420 stand with estela health fair
KVIA
Cars line up for the 'Stand with Estela' Health Fair.

EL PASO, Texas -- Borderland women prioritized their health Saturday at the 'Stand with Estela' drive-thru health fair.

"People have lost their jobs, they have lost their insurance," explained Chris MacDonald with Viva Auto Group. "To be able to do this for our community, in this time, is really important to us and very special."

The fair was hosted by longtime ABC-7 anchor Estela Casas, who became the executive director of University Medical Center's foundation in 2020. The first 500 uninsured women over 50 were able to get vouchers for free 3D mammograms at UMC.

"If we're able to find even one cancer and save one woman's life, it's worth it," said Estela Casas, founder of the 'Stand with Estela' fund.

Casas publicly battled breast cancer during her final years at ABC-7, establishing the fund to help pay for Borderland women's treatment.

