County data shows more than half of those infected recently with COVID-19 visited a retail store before sick

Health

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) — A data company suggests El Pasoans are not changing their routines drastically during the pandemic. Unacast uses anonymous cell phone data from millions of people nationwide. It estimates that individuals in El Paso are reducing non-essential visits by less than 55%, which the company deems a failing grade.

“I think that understanding that data really helps you to think about policy decisions and human behaviors and what may work better and what might not work actually given other circumstances,” said Dr. Este Geraghty, the Chief Medical Officer at Esri, the GIS technology company that helped Unacast map its data.

County contact tracing data from mid-November through early-December shows a majority of individuals sick with COVID-19 had visited a retail store before they tested positive, about 55% of them. Only about 15% had reported visiting a restaurant. Roughly 13% reported traveling to Mexico. 8% reported attending a party or reunion. 5% of infected individuals said they had visited a gym.

“You need to make very personal decisions about your own life and your own behavior, and what's good for your family, your friends, your neighbors. That, in my view, is very location specific,” Dr. Geraghty said. “I think being informed with the best possible data really helps them to feel a higher level of comfort with the decisions that they make for themselves.”

Health experts warn there is no guarantee an individual will not get sick when leaving home. Shoppers are encouraged to use curbside pickup options when available. A local infectious disease expert also urges the public to remember that social distancing in stores is key, even while wearing a face covering.