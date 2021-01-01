El Paso hospitals deliver New Year’s babies at midnight & 12:01 a.m.

Health

EL PASO, Texas -- As the clock struck midnight in El Paso to ring in the New Year, the Borderland's first babies of 2021 arrived just a minute apart.

The Hospitals of Providence Memorial Campus laid official claim to the very first birth, which officials said happened precisely at midnight.

Isabelle January Morales weighed into the world at 6 pounds, 12 ounces and 19 inches long. But more importantly, the hospital noted that "she is sweet and snugly and already sharing her precious little smile."

She is the third child for proud parents Edgar and Belinda Morales, who already have two other daughters that Isabelle now claims as her sisters.

Just a minute later, at 12:01 a.m., Del Sol Medical Center delivered baby Catalina (no last name provided) to start the New Year.

"Both mom and baby are healthy! Catalina weighs 10 pounds, 11 ounces," the hospital announced.