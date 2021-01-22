Immunize El Paso to partner with SISD to offer a drive-thru vaccination location

Health

EL PASO, Texas -- Immunize El Paso announced Friday that it will partner with the Socorro Independent School District to expand Covid-19 vaccine efforts. The local nonprofit has also petitioned the state of Texas to become a 'Hub Provider' of vaccinations.

Immunize El Paso currently has three permanent locations capable of offering Covid-19 vaccines to up to 500 El Pasoans a day, and a new drive-thru location the group plans to open in February would increase their capability to up to 1,000 a day.

“Our brick and mortar location can serve about 100 to 200 people per day, so cumulatively between all of our typical locations it wouldn’t exceed 500. So, to be able to ramp up to up to 1,000 just in the drive-through setting we can have a huge impact on preventing Covid-19 spread,” Dusty Warden, the operations director for Immunize El Paso told ABC-7.

In a tweet Friday afternoon, SISD Superintendent Jose Espinoza expressed his excitement over this new partnership.

"Proud to share EXCITING news regarding #TeamSISD’s expanded partnership with Immunize El Paso to have access to Covid vaccines for our employees and community," Espinoza wrote.

Initially, the drive-thru location will only handle second shots for those who have already received their first dose of the Moderna vaccine.

Eventually, the location will offer first doses when supplies become available.