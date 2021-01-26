Some El Paso County Sheriff’s deputies refusing to get vaccinated

Health

EL PASO, Texas -- During an El Paso County Commissioners Court meeting, Chief Tom Whitten of the Sheriff's Office said over 80% of its deputies had gotten vaccinated against Covid-19, but the others have not for a variety of reasons.

Whitten said that some could not get vaccinated because they had come down with the virus within the past 90 days.

He indicated around 600 staff members had received the vaccine, but that a small amount had decided they were not going to get it.

Whitten added that the Sheriff Richard Wiles stood by the decision of those staffers who have decided, for whatever reason, not to get vaccinated.

County Commissioner Carlos Leon said he was taken aback by word of deputies refusing the vaccine.

Leon said he wishes all of the deputies and staff would get vaccinated, but he understands the rights of those that decided they do not want to get it.

Currently, there are no El Paso County jail inmates infected with the coronavirus and Whitten said there hasn't been a confirmed case since March.