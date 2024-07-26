Northern Wyoming plane crash causes fatalities, sparks wildfire

GILLETTE, Wyo. (AP) — A plane crash in northeastern Wyoming has caused an unspecified number of fatalities and sparked a wildfire. Officials say the plane crashed at about 1 p.m. Friday north of the town of Gillette near the Montana state line. Local officials say a National Transportation Safety Board team would investigate. A distress signal was reportedly sent out by the plane before the crash. A local official says people later reported seeing smoke columns rising into the air near the suspected crash site.

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.