UMC to allow some hospital visits for non-Covid patients

EL PASO, Texas -- University Medical Center on Saturday moved to allow limited visitations by relatives and friends for those hospitalized for medical conditions other than Covid-19.

The new visitation policy, which takes effect immediately, lets patients have one visitor each day between 4 and 6 p.m. Those visitors are required to be screened for Covid before entering and must wear a face mask while in the hospital.

UMC becomes the second Borderland hospital group to allow for limited visitations. Earlier this month, the Hospitals of Providence adopted a similar visitation program.