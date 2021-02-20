UMC to allow some hospital visits for non-Covid patients
EL PASO, Texas -- University Medical Center on Saturday moved to allow limited visitations by relatives and friends for those hospitalized for medical conditions other than Covid-19.
The new visitation policy, which takes effect immediately, lets patients have one visitor each day between 4 and 6 p.m. Those visitors are required to be screened for Covid before entering and must wear a face mask while in the hospital.
UMC becomes the second Borderland hospital group to allow for limited visitations. Earlier this month, the Hospitals of Providence adopted a similar visitation program.
UMC of El Paso is now allowing limited visitation. Please follow the guidelines below before coming to see your loved ones.— UMC El Paso (@umcelpaso) February 20, 2021
• Visitation will be allowed seven days a week from 4 - 6 p.m.
• Visitation is allowed only for non-COVID patients pic.twitter.com/eE4P0wPM20
