El Paso won’t use J&J vaccine while CDC, FDA investigate blood clots

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- U.S. federal agencies are asking vaccine providers to "pause" the use of the Johnson & Johnson Covid-19 vaccine. The request comes after six people experienced rare and severe blood clots after receiving the single-dose shot. More than 6.8 million people have received the vaccine in the U.S.

The Texas Department of State Health Services has recommended that Texas providers also pause all administration of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

DSHS confirmed that roughly 16,000 El Paso County residents had received the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

City of El Paso officials told ABC-7 the city is not administering any Johnson & Johnson vaccines at this time. ABC-7 also reached out to El Paso County officials to see how the county will respond to the pause.

The pause comes at a critical time in vaccine rollout, though it might not have as large an effect in Texas this week compared to last. The state received roughly 350,000 less doses of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine this week than expected. The setback comes as the company works to resolve production issues at a facility on the east coast.

County Commissioner Iliana Holguin told ABC-7 that the county was expecting more doses of the Moderna vaccine to compensate for that setback.