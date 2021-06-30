Walmart launches own low-price brand of insulin for diabetes patients
BENTONVILLE, Arkansas -- Walmart is launching its own brand of insulin for diabetes patients.
The retail giant announced its reli-on brand of insulin products, which include analog insulin vials and flex pens for administering the doses.
The vials will cost $72 dollars, while the flex pens will cost around $85.
Walmart said those prices are between 58% to 75% less than the cost of other brands.
The reli-on products will be available later this week at Walmart pharmacies.
They will also launch in Sam's Club pharmacies next month.
Comments
1 Comment
$72 a vial? That’s still retarded.