Walmart launches own low-price brand of insulin for diabetes patients

Health

BENTONVILLE, Arkansas -- Walmart is launching its own brand of insulin for diabetes patients.

The retail giant announced its reli-on brand of insulin products, which include analog insulin vials and flex pens for administering the doses.

The vials will cost $72 dollars, while the flex pens will cost around $85.

Walmart said those prices are between 58% to 75% less than the cost of other brands.

The reli-on products will be available later this week at Walmart pharmacies.

They will also launch in Sam's Club pharmacies next month.