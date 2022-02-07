Hunt School of Nursing receives $30,000 Scholarship Endowment

EL PASO, Texas - The owners of Supreme Laundry and Cleaners, Howard and Mona Goldberg say the gift to Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center El Paso is their family's way of supporting future health care workers. They are building on their legacy.

Supreme Laundry and Cleaners has been around since 1948. They are vital partners to the El Paso health care community by offering services such as laundering linens, floor mat cleaning and other services for the area's hospitals.

The Hunt School of Nursing celebrates its 10th anniversary and many contributions to the Paso Del Norte region. El Paso was facing a 40% shortage of nurses in El Paso County back then today, with the number has been reduced to 20% thanks to the nursing school.

More than 1,000 students have graduated from The Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center El Paso's Hunt School of Nursing. Almost 90% of those are El Paso natives that remain in the area to provide care to their community. The school partners with every hospital in the county with clinical rotation opportunities and job placements after graduation.