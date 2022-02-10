Decline in demand leads to shortened Covid-19 testing site hours in El Paso

EL PASO, Texas - A decline in demand for Covid-19 testing leads to adjusted hours of operations at the city's mega and rural testing sites.

Starting Wednesday, Feb. 9, the hours at the UTEP mega testing, the Nations Tobin Park and Don Haskins Recreation sites will be 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Saturdays. The County Sports Park site moves from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Sunday.

The El Paso County Emergency Services District #2 site in Fabens, Texas, will offer testing Monday, Wednesday and Fridays from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. The rural testing site at the West Valley Fire Department at 510 E. Vinton will operate Tuesday and Thursday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The city Covid-19 clinics are open Monday to Saturday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. at three locations: 7380 Remcon, 9566 Railroad, and at the Ysleta Clinic. Appointments are required and can be made by clicking here.