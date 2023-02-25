$50,000 donation of lifesaving ambulance and equipment donated to Janos, Mexico by El Paso Ambulance Service

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- A fully stocked and ready ambulance is being donated to Janos, Mexico by the El Paso Ambulance Service to provide lifesaving care to 19,000 people.

Janos often sees traffic collisions and other life-threatening injuries that have a delayed emergency response or that have to be transported by passenger vehicles, according to Jacob Jaquez. Jaquez led the coordinating efforts in Mexico. Additionally, the closest hospital is one hour away.

“When I was told by Adair Margo about the need in Janos my response to help was automatic” said Rob Campion, President of Elite Medical Transport and also a paramedic. “We believe that rapid access to emergency care is important no matter where you live. This opportunity to assist in a community is incredibly fulfilling."

The total cost of the donation is upwards of $50,000. The donated ambulance was stocked with trauma supplies, a stretcher, a cardiac defibrillator and more.