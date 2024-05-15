Skip to Content
Conservators from the Texas Education Agency speaking to public following appointment to SISD

Published 4:38 PM

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- The conservators assigned by the Texas Education Agency have arrived and are working with the Socorro Independent School District.

ABC-7 reported back April that the TEA appointed two conservators to address a litany of issues within the district.

The conservatorship was accepted by the district back in March 2024, following a vote by the SISD school board.

The conservators will be addressing the media and the public at 5 p.m. Wednesday, and a Board of Trustees meeting will take place later in the evening. ABC-7 will have full coverage all evening.

