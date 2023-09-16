Skip to Content
Emergency Aid Helps EPCC Students During the Pandemic

John Andrade
By
Updated
today at 11:59 AM
Published 12:02 PM

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA ) --During the COVID-19 pandemic, El Paso Community College (EPCC) some students faced unexpected financial challenges that threatened their educational pursuits.

This national non-profit organization disbursed nearly $300,000 in emergency aid to over 500 EPCC students who were grappling with various financial hurdles.

The application process for this vital aid was simplified, allowing students to apply using their cell phones, ensuring a quick and straightforward experience. These funds helped students tackle essential day-to-day expenses, including food, housing, transportation, childcare, and healthcare.

In Texas, the state's "60 by 30" plan aims to ensure that at least 60% of its citizens hold some form of credential by 2030. School administrators say that practices like the "Believe in Students" program are essential in helping students achieve this ambitious goal.

El Paso Community College says they are actively pursuing additional emergency aid funding with the aim of retaining a higher number of enrolled students.

Iris Garcia Barron

Iris Garcia Barron is a weather anchor and reporter.

