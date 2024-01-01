Tips to help El Pasoans crush their fitness goals in 2024

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- As part of their New Year's resolutions, many El Pasoans want to take control of their health and fitness needs this 2024.

While many have tried every single year, only some can successfully stay on track throughout the year. Experts are providing tips on how El Pasoans can stay focused and motivated.

They say setting smaller goals is a much easier task to accomplish. Many try to set large goals on the first of the year but quickly become overwhelmed.

They also say a large key is writing down your fitness goals. Doing this can serve as a daily reminder of the goals you originally set at the start of the new year.

Fitness experts also recommend finding a buddy or group that will help you stay on track. They say surrounding yourself with like-minded people with similar goals will make it easier to stay on track. They can also keep you accountable and provide extra motivation.

Another important part is rewarding yourself even for achieving small milestones.

