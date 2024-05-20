Skip to Content
New Mexico

‘Active’ wildfire burning, evacuation notice issued in Cloudcroft

today at 6:35 PM
Published 6:33 PM

CLOUDCROFT, New Mexico (KVIA) -- Officials in Otero County are asking some residents in Cloudcroft to evacuate due to an "active" wildfire.

The Tularosa Basin Regional Dispatch Authority issue the alert on social media Monday afternoon.

"Recommended evacuation issued in Cloudcroft from Hwy 82 Junction to MM 23 reference Active Wildland Fire," the authority stated.

ABC-7 will continue to follow this situation and bring you updates as they happen.

