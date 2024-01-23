Doctor warns El Pasoans are at high risk for heart disease

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- One person dies every 33 seconds in the United Stats from cardiovascular disease, according to the Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). Prioritizing your heart health is crucial to prevent heart disease.

Dr. Daniel Ortiz, a cardiologist at Cardiology Care Consultants, says checking your blood pressure and cholesterol levels regularly are the most important preventative heart screenings. Individuals with diabetes, high blood pressure, a family history of heart disease, or those who smoke face higher risks and should consider additional screenings, such as a calcium score.

Hispanics are also at high risk due to diet-related conditions like hypertension and diabetes, says Ortiz. He advises reducing salt and carbohydrate intake while prioritizing nuts, lean meats, and vegetables. “Especially here in El Paso, with the food we have, portion control is important. I think most of us would do well to eat the same stuff or maybe a little less of it, to stay a little healthier,” says Dr. Ortiz.

Ortiz recommends at least 15 minutes of exercise three times a week to maintain heart health. However, he cautions individuals to seek medical attention immediately if they experience chest pain or shortness of breath during exercise.

Recognizing symptoms is crucial, “some things people take for granted are palpitations. If you're feeling like your heart's beating fast or fluttering, that's not normal. If you're having lightheadedness, dizziness, fainting spells of an unexplained, any kind of chest pain is not normal. Sharp pain, pressure, pain, burning pain,” emphasizes Ortiz.

He says once people have established heart disease it is a lot harder to treat, and these conditions can have implications on the quality of life. Making sure to eat healthy, exercise and visit your physician regularly will help you stay heart healthy.