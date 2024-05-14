Skip to Content
Top Stories

Investigators are at the scene of a crash in El Paso’s Lower Valley

By
New
Published 3:27 PM

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Special Traffic Investigators are on the 7200 block of Alameda responding to a crash.

The collision involved a "pedal cyclist" and a vehicle, according to an alert sent out by the El Paso Police Department.

Police officials say that one person was rushed to the hospital with serious injuries.

The crash happened just before 1:37 PM today.

No other details are available at this time. We will update this article when new information becomes available.

Article Topic Follows: Top Stories

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Emma Hoggard

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content