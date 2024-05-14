Investigators are at the scene of a crash in El Paso’s Lower Valley

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Special Traffic Investigators are on the 7200 block of Alameda responding to a crash.

The collision involved a "pedal cyclist" and a vehicle, according to an alert sent out by the El Paso Police Department.

Police officials say that one person was rushed to the hospital with serious injuries.

The crash happened just before 1:37 PM today.

No other details are available at this time. We will update this article when new information becomes available.