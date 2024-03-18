Skip to Content
Health

Educational Health Event at The Outlet Shoppes

By
Updated
today at 11:49 AM
Published 10:40 AM

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- If you want to learn more about your health, you are in luck. A free Health Fair will be on Saturday, March 23, starting at 11 a.m. in the Center Court area of The Outlet Shoppes at El Paso.

Health professionals and insurance advisors will be at the event to provide information and advice about your health. This free event is open to everyone and offers a distinctive chance for community members to engage with experts, participate in health-related discussions, and even take a shot at winning prizes.

Article Topic Follows: Health

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Nichole Gomez

Nichole Gomez is the ABC-7 StormTRACKer on Good Morning El Paso and co-anchors ABC-7 at noon.

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content