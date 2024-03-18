Educational Health Event at The Outlet Shoppes

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- If you want to learn more about your health, you are in luck. A free Health Fair will be on Saturday, March 23, starting at 11 a.m. in the Center Court area of The Outlet Shoppes at El Paso.

Health professionals and insurance advisors will be at the event to provide information and advice about your health. This free event is open to everyone and offers a distinctive chance for community members to engage with experts, participate in health-related discussions, and even take a shot at winning prizes.