EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Molina Healthcare of Texas is hosting an event for seniors this Men's Health Month.

The event will feature free blood pressure and glucose screenings, and free educational materials and resources.

The first 20 people will get free haircuts, while the first 30 people will get free hygiene bags.

The event is happening Tuesday, June 11, 2024 from 9 to 11 AM at the Centro San Vicente at 8061 Alameda Avenue.