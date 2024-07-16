Mediterranean diet could improve your kid’s heart health. Here’s how to follow it, according to experts

Originally Published: 15 JUL 24 09:43 ET

(CNN) — The Mediterranean diet has been linked to many health benefits for adults. Now, a new study suggests it could be beneficial to children’s heart health as well.

An analysis of nine earlier studies including 577 participants from the ages of 3 to 18 has found incorporating the Mediterranean diet for at least eight weeks had a significant association with lowering blood pressure and total cholesterol, according to the study published Friday in the journal JAMA Network Open.

The research further supports that incorporating healthy dietary habits early in life can help prevent cardiovascular diseases and metabolic disorders, such as high blood pressure and diabetes, which often originate in childhood, researchers say.

“Early dietary habits significantly influence long-term health outcomes,” said lead study author Dr. José Francisco López-Gil, a senior researcher with One Health Research Group at the University of the Americas in Quito, Ecuador, in an email.

“The key takeaway for parents is the importance of promoting a diet rich in whole foods and healthy fats to optimize their children’s health and reduce the risk of developing chronic diseases.”

Knowing the benefits the Mediterranean diet has for adults’ cardiometabolic health, the findings are not surprising but provide further emphasis on the importance of having a diet of unprocessed foods such as fruits, vegetables, lean meats and fish for all stages of life, said Dr. Stuart Berger, division head of pediatric cardiology at the Ann & Robert H. Lurie Children’s Hospital of Chicago. Berger was not involved with the study.

Here’s how parents and guardians could help their children benefit from the Mediterranean eating plan, according to experts.

Should kids eat the Mediterranean diet?

The Mediterranean diet is a way of eating that includes plant-based cooking with an emphasis on healthy fats. Fruits, vegetables, beans, seeds, nuts, whole grains, lean meats and fish are all contributors to the dietary plan.

Not every child needs to adopt a Mediterranean diet, but it is important to increase “real foods” in children’s diets and decrease highly processed foods that have added sugars and sodium, said Dr. Natalie Muth, a spokesperson for the American Academy of Pediatrics, who was not involved with the research.

“We know that calories from ultraprocessed foods make up about 70% of a typical teenager’s intake. Any change that can lower intake of things like chips, cookies, and sodas and increase intake of fruits and vegetables is a big win,” said Muth, a pediatrician and registered dietitian at the WELL Clinic at Children’s Primary Care Medical Group in San Diego, in an email.

But it is always important to keep in mind a child’s preferences and to incorporate cultural traditions into any guidance around food choices, Muth added. For those looking to shift to the Mediterranean eating plan, following age-appropriate dietary plans and exercise recommended by a child’s pediatrician is also key, said Berger, who is a professor of pediatrics at Northwestern University’s Feinberg School of Medicine in Chicago.

Gathering together as a family over a meal as a way to connect also plays a major role in the Mediterranean diet, said Dr. Tamara Hannon, director of the clinical pediatric diabetes program at Riley Hospital for Children at Indiana University Health in Indianapolis.

“Parents need to lead by example by eating using this pattern, offering structured meals and snacks (scheduled), and exercising daily,” she added in an email. Hannon, who is also a professor of pediatrics at Indiana University School of Medicine, was not involved with the research.

Hannon also recommends parents and guardians limit their children’s eating between structured meals and snacks as well as eliminating sugary beverages and juices to improve blood glucose and weight management.

Future research on improving children’s heart health

The authors of the new report found a variation in results across the earlier studies analyzed, which can be attributed to the differing factors of diet and physical activity each study displayed. Despite the variations, the Mediterranean diet consistently improved blood pressure levels and lipid profiles, López-Gil said, which can lower the risk of cardiometabolic problems later in life such as heart attacks, strokes and diabetes.

The researchers were surprised they didn’t find evidence of any effects on glucose and insulin levels, López-Gil said. The impact the Mediterranean diet has on these health factors could be less pronounced, or could require a longer time frame to have an effect, he added. The study looked at the results of kids adopting the dietary plan from eight to 40 weeks.

“We’ll need to do more studies on kids in particular,” Berger said, “but reviewing these studies suggest the … beneficial effects of the so-called Mediterranean diet and everything associated with it.”

Further research should include larger sample sizes and more diverse populations as well as longitudinal studies to assess the long-term effects of the Mediterranean diet on kids’ cardiometabolic health, López-Gil said.

“The growing research shows the value (in the Mediterranean diet) to be the same for children and adolescents (as in adults),” Muth said. “One of the most impactful steps a parent can take to help improve kids’ nutrition is to commit to regular family meals and try to prepare foods at home, as often as possible. The more kids are exposed to fruits, vegetables, and fish, the more likely they will try them and like them eventually.”

