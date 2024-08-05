Skip to Content
Be Mindful: Funding to benefit the region's mental health

EL PASO, Texas ( KVIA-TV)— The Paso del Norte Health Foundation is announcing a three-year, $1.5 million grant for the Paso del Norte Center at the Meadows Mental Health Policy to expand mental health and emotional well-being strategies and leverage the institute's relationships with state and federal governments to bring new investments and opportunities to improve the region's mental health.

For more information about the community's PdN Center and mental health resources, visit https://healthypasodelnorte.org/el-paso-behavioral-health-consortium.

