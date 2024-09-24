Paso del Norte Health Foundation donates $5 million to Steve and Nancy Fox Cancer Center

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Texas Tech Health El Paso and the Paso del Norte Health Foundation just announced a $5 million grant to support the future Steve and Nancy Fox Cancer Center.

The center will be built on the Texas Tech Health El Paso campus.

“The PdNHF has long been a trusted partner of Texas Tech Health El Paso, focused on leading, investing in, and supporting programs that promote health and prevent disease in our Borderplex region," a spokesperson explained. "The $5 million grant will be instrumental in elevating comprehensive cancer care by funding the recruitment of top-tier cancer specialists."

The cancer center will treat a wide variety of patients, and will focus on the cancers that are most prevalent in the Borderland, including breast cancer, gastrointestinal cancer, genitourinary cancer, and OB-GYN oncology.

"Additionally, this grant will fund the hiring of a director for the Patient Support Services Unit, which will focus on providing a seamless, high-quality patient experience from the moment they step foot in or call the Fox Cancer Center," the spokesperson explained. "The unit will include patient navigators, nutritionists, and other key support staff to ensure everything about the Fox Cancer Center experience is patient centric. This initiative is driven by the expertise and vision of El Paso community leader Steve Fox, whose experience at MD Anderson inspired this top-priority project."

Paso del Norte Health also says that it is an important part of its mission to support the growth of medical professionals. This grant will help that goal, the spokesperson says.