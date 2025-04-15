5 new measles cases reported in El Paso, bringing total to 13

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- The City of El Paso just announced five new confirmed cases of measles, bringing the total to eight.

The cases are in an unvaccinated man in his 20s, two unvaccinated children, and a woman in her 50s and a man in his 60s with unknown vaccination status.

The city says that anyone at the following places at the listed times should monitor for symptoms. Anyone with symptoms should contact their healthcare provider.

Date Location Time 4/04/2025 Walmart1850 Zaragoza 4:45 p.m. – 7:45 p.m. 4/05/2025 El Paso International Airport6701 Convair 8 a.m. – 11:20 a.m. 4/07/2025 El Paso International Airport6701 Convair 1:30 p.m. – 3:50 p.m. 4/04/2025 Los Toreados5331 Marcillus 6:30 p.m. – 9:30 p.m.

"Although approximately 98 percent of El Paso County residents are vaccinated against measles, public health officials remain concerned about unvaccinated pockets within the community," a city spokesperson explained. "Unvaccinated individuals remain at the highest risk of infection."

The city says that the vaccine is not 100% foolproof and that two doses provide approximately 97% protection.

"However, vaccinated individuals who become infected are far less likely to experience serious complications or transmit the virus to others."

The Measles Hotline is (915) 212-HELP (4357).