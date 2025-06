EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Texas Tech Health Sciences Center El Paso named Dr. Eric M. Rohren as the new dean of the Foster School of Medicine.

He will be the third dean to lead the school.

School officials say Rohren comes from the Baylor College of Medicine in Houston.

Texas Tech El Paso says with Rohren, they expect the School of Medicine will continue transforming health care in the Borderland.