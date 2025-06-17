Managing kid’s screen time this summer

More screen time in the summer can mean a rougher transition going back to school.

Experts at the El Paso Center for Children share how excessive screen can hinder children of ages' learning and development.

Aldo Garcia works with kids under the age of 5, he says kids on screens lose creativity and movement, and miss out on connection along with social skills.

While screens can help parents distract kids, younger children have more energy bottled up that needs to be released -- which can be resolved with an activity like dancing.

"I feel like what they're missing out on is that human interaction and that connection to be here. Like, when we're on Zoom calls, it's different than when you're having a face-to-face meeting," says Garcia. "It's more intimate, seems a little bit more real."

Garcia recommends that you start weaning off your child from screens slowly -- for example, 15 minutes offline at a time.

Parents should also compromise with an activity the child would like to do.

Camille Ranga, a family support specialist at the Center for Children, works directly with children ages 11 to 17.

Ranga says taking screens away from older children may be unrealistic, but it's important for them to challenge their minds and boost their creativity while they're away from school.

"Another concern that I have seen and I've noticed a trend with our teens and tweens is, struggling to problem solve and to creatively think," says Ranga. "Like, 'Create this tower out of spaghetti and clay.' It's like, 'Well, how do I do that?' That's up to you, we want to foster that imagination."

Teens often lose the hobbies they once had as a kid. She recommends that they try simple activities like arts and crafts, puzzles, or even riding a bike.

She suggests that families create a game and challenge each other to see who can get the lowest screen time by the end of the week, and the winner can get a prize.