Total confirmed screwworm cases rises to 16, 3 inactive: USDA

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- As of Monday, the U.S. Department of Agriculture said the total reported New World screwworm cases increased to 16.

Screwworm is a parasite that feeds off living flesh. It has been infesting livestock mostly in Texas, according to the USDA.

According to the USDA NWS detection map, it confirmed three cases over the weekend. The most recent, confirmed Monday, came from a goat in Terrell County, Texas, which is about two hours southwest of Fort Stockton.

Sunday, the USDA confirmed two cattle cases in Edwards County, Texas, which is further east.

The third, confirmed Saturday, was detected in a sheep, the USDA said. It was in Crockett County, Texas. That's about an hour and 45 minutes from Fort Stockton.

Since the first confirmed detection in June 3, the USDA confirmed 16 animal cases. Three of those are inactive, according to the department's website.

The USDA determines a case as inactive when the animal recovered or measures have been taken to prevent spreading NWS.

The department now requires dogs crossing into the U.S. to have a Screwworm-Freedom Certificate.