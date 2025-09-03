Using the phone while you poop greatly raises hemorrhoid risk, new study says

By Jocelyn Solis-Moreira, CNN

There’s nothing like shutting the bathroom door, maybe even locking it and hiding away from one’s family, even just for a few minutes.

The toilet has long been a sanctuary to catch up on some light reading and, for the harried parent, a spot for some rare “me time.” But the amount of toilet time has become a more pressing medical issue as people shift from reading physical books and magazines to endlessly scrolling on their smartphones.

There are consequences to sitting longer than we used to on the toilet: People are reporting a higher rate of hemorrhoids when they bring their smartphones to the bathroom, according to a new study in PLOS One.

Hemorrhoids are groups of veins in the rectum and outside the anus that can swell and enlarge due to increased pressure, which can create itchiness, discomfort, pain and bleeding.

This new research provides concrete evidence of what many have long suspected: People lose track of time in the bathroom when they have their phones, said Dr. Trisha Pasricha, the study’s senior author, a gastroenterologist at Massachusetts General Hospital and an instructor at Harvard Medical School.

All this scrolling is messing with people’s health.

“The entire business model of these social media apps is to distract us, make us lose track of time and addict us to the algorithm,” Pasricha said. “We’re just now understanding how much smartphones impact lots of other factors in our lives.”

Hemorrhoid risk linked to phone use on the toilet

The study invited 125 adults undergoing a screening colonoscopy to complete a survey on their toilet habits, including whether they scroll online in the bathroom. The survey also asked questions about straining, fiber intake and exercise routines — additional factors involved in hemorrhoid risk. Confirmation of hemorrhoids was detected by endoscopy.

Sixty-six percent of survey respondents reported regularly using their smartphones on the toilet. Those who did spent significantly more time on the loo than people who left their smartphones outside the bathroom. About 54% of respondents reported using their phones to read news, while about 44% spent their time on social media.

How much did mindless scrolling on the toilet affect hemorrhoid risk? Researchers found regular smartphone use on the toilet was associated with a 46% greater risk of having hemorrhoids. About 37% of smartphone users spend over five minutes on the toilet compared with 7% of non-smartphone users.

How bathroom phone use could cause hemorrhoids

Hemorrhoids are often associated with prolonged sitting; however, the risk is higher when sitting for too long on a toilet. The open toilet seat compresses the rectal area, keeping your bottom in a lower position than if you were sitting on a chair. Over time, the increased pressure from the toilet seat can cause blood to pool in the rectum.

“When you’re sitting on an open toilet bowl, you have no pelvic floor support,” Pasricha said.

Along with spending more time sitting, using a smartphone on the toilet may increase the risk of hemorrhoids due to poor posture.

Dr. Hima Ghanta, a colorectal surgeon at Holy Name Medical Center in New Jersey who was not involved in the study, said people tend to hunch when looking down at their phones, which isn’t ideal for excretion because the rectum and anus curve from the colon. The squatted position is a better option for a smooth bowel movement.

“People way back who had to squat did not tend to have as many issues, but because we changed the angle we’re evacuating and sitting longer, these are exacerbating factors for hemorrhoids,” Ghanta said.

What about constipation? The study results suggest the issue is most likely the time spent sitting on the toilet rather than straining, Pasricha said.

People who used their smartphones weren’t more constipated than those who didn’t, she said. “They didn’t actually strain harder to have a bowel movement than the ones who didn’t. My hypothesis is that it’s passive smartphone use that causes these hemorrhoidal cushions to become engorged and bulge, and that’s what leads to hemorrhoids.”

Rising hemorrhoid diagnoses in younger generations

While the study involved only adults 45 years and older, Pasricha said the results can also apply to younger people, as they are the most likely to always carry their phones with them.

“It was helpful to have this (45 and older) group because there were people who didn’t use their smartphones on the toilet. So we had a comparison group,” Pasricha explained. “Having a third of people not bringing their smartphones to the bathroom helped us understand what a baseline could look like, especially as I imagine the situation is more profound for younger individuals.”

Dr. Sandhya Shukla, a gastroenterologist at Atlantic Coast Gastroenterology Associates in New Jersey who was not involved in the study, said she is seeing younger patients diagnosed with hemorrhoid issues. Though other factors, such as low fiber intake and obesity, can explain why this is happening, she said that scrolling mindlessly on the toilet is one of the major contributors.

How to reduce the risk of hemorrhoids

The simplest answer is to avoid bringing your phone to the bathroom. If you do bring it, however, all the doctors recommend limiting your sitting time. Gastroenterologists previously advised people to spend no more than 10 minutes sitting on the toilet. Three to five minutes would be ideal.

“A lot of expert consensus is three minutes per bowel movement, but everyone is different,” Shukla said.

Setting a timer can be helpful if you’re prone to mindless scrolling. Pasricha also recommended checking in with yourself after two TikTok videos to see whether you’re having a productive toilet session. If the magic isn’t happening, it’s better to get up and try again later than to sit and wait on the toilet bowl.

Ghanta explained it best: There are many things in life we’re rushing to get through, and we often say to slow down and take time to smell the roses. But not on the toilet.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2025 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.