This silky squash pasta sauce is a hit over ravioli, in stuffed shells, as part of lasagna or as a dipping sauce

By Karla Walsh, CNN

(CNN) — For Dan Pelosi, the first whisper of crisp autumnal temperatures means one thing: It’s pumpkin season.

For far too long, pumpkin, and pumpkin spice in particular, has been “dinged as basic,” Pelosi said — the territory of “messy-bun sporting and scarf-wielding” coffee shop patrons, he noted in his new cookbook, “Let’s Party: Recipes and Menus for Celebrating Every Day.”

But Pelosi fully embraces the cliché, slipping on wool socks, rocking a cozy sweater, relishing in the vibrant fall foliage and proudly declaring, “I’m a Pumpkin Spice Girl.”

“I adore it so much there’s an entire ‘Pumpkin Spice Up Your Life’ chapter in my book. This is something that many of us love, but we’ve been shamed about,” the New York-based recipe developer, cookbook author and food personality known as “Grossy Pelosi” said on social media.

“We’re taking it back — let’s go! There are so many different ways to use pumpkin, whether it’s pumpkin seeds, canned pumpkin or even pumpkin cider.”

In “Let’s Party,” Pelosi shares themed menus designed to remove the intimidation factor from hosting — whether it’s your first or 50th time inviting guests for a meal. In addition to the recipes, he shares a pre-event timeline to coach readers through what can be prepped ahead to ease the day of stress (and mess).

“I come from an Italian American family, and we did not go anywhere without knowing what we were going to be fed,” Pelosi said. “The menu is like the heart of the party. It soothes me and it calms me, both as a host and a guest. I love to plan the menu. I love to cook the menu. And I love to be prepared before people walk through the door with pretty much everything already made.”

Depending on the reason or season, you can savor your way through his menus such as “Nonna Your Business” (featuring Italian cuisine), “Farmers’ Market Feast” and “Giving Thanks” (his twist on turkey day).

As for the lineup for a pumpkin spice party, it includes the nut-encrusted, pumpkin-infused Autumnal Cheese Ball; Radicchio, Gorgonzola and Pepita Salad; Roasted Squash with Crispy Chickpeas and Feta; Ginger Pumpkin Pie with Maple Whipped Cream; and Pumpkin Cider Braised Pork Shoulder. The latter just so happens to double as a stellar “scented candle” of sorts, according to Pelosi.

To round out the meal, try Pelosi’s Creamy Pumpkin Sauce for Pasta (see the recipe below), a cousin to his 2020 viral smash hit, Vodka Sawce. Both are spiked with cream, ultra-silky and super-versatile.

“I serve the pumpkin sauce over ravioli in this book, which I love, but you could make big stuffed shells with some roasted squash. You could put on a pizza. You could use it as a dipping sauce,” he said. “It’s really a versatile sauce, and it’s so creamy and so easy. Just blend shallots, canned pumpkin and garlic that you’ve cooked together and then add cream, wine and some nutmeg for richness.”

Of course, there is no need to feel handcuffed to re-creating the whole menu, Pelosi said: “While this is a book of 100 recipes that are divided into 16 different menus, I would love for you to just make one recipe at a time. I also would love for you to cherry-pick different recipes from across the book and make them together.”

Just know, there’s no wrong way to host as long as you do so. When you do, feel free to invite your full personality — clichés included.

Dan Pelosi’s Creamy Pumpkin Pasta Sauce

Heavy tablecloths, thick blankets and a roaring fire are on the mood board for this chapter’s theme, Pelosi said. This creamy, thick sauce is inspired by a similar recipe he enjoyed as a teen at The County Seat in downtown Litchfield, Connecticut, now closed, which was about a 30-minute drive from his childhood home.

“This very dish might be the origin of my obsession with pumpkin spice,” Pelosi recalled in his book. “I had to make my own version of this to process. This smooth pumpkin sauce builds layers of flavor with garlic, thyme, and white wine, plus a little kick from red pepper flakes.”

Make ahead: The sauce can be refrigerated in an airtight container for up to 24 hours.

Serves 6 to 8

Total cooking time: 20 minutes

Ingredients

Kosher salt

1 20-ounce package cheese ravioli

2 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil

1 large white onion, diced

2 garlic cloves, minced

2 tablespoons fresh thyme leaves, plus more for serving

Crushed red pepper flakes

1 cup dry white wine

1 15-ounce can pumpkin puree

½ teaspoon ground nutmeg, plus more as needed

½ cup heavy cream

Freshly grated Parmesan cheese, for serving

Freshly ground black pepper

Instructions

Bring a large pot of salted water to boil over high heat. Add the ravioli and cook until al dente, according to the package directions. Reserve 1 cup of the pasta cooking water, then drain.

Meanwhile, heat the olive oil in a Dutch oven over medium heat. When the oil is shimmering, add the onion, garlic, thyme and a pinch each of salt and pepper flakes. Cook, stirring occasionally, until the onion is soft, about 5 minutes. Pour in the wine and cook until slightly reduced, about 5 minutes more.

Transfer the mixture to a blender and add the pumpkin puree and nutmeg. Blend on high speed until smooth, about 1 minute. Pour the mixture back into the Dutch oven. Stir in the heavy cream and set over low heat to keep warm.

Add the ravioli and ¼ cup pasta cooking water and stir until the sauce is creamy and the ravioli are coated. Add a little bit more pasta cooking water as needed to make a smooth sauce.

Taste for seasoning and add more salt, pepper flakes or nutmeg as needed, then transfer the pasta to a serving platter or bowl. Sprinkle with plenty of Parmesan, thyme leaves and a few cracks of black pepper before serving.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2025 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.

Recipe adapted from “Let’s Party: Recipes and Menus for Celebrating Every Day” by Dan Pelosi. Copyright © 2025 by Dan Pelosi. Published by Union Square & Co.