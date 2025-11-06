Unlock your ankles to reduce knee, hip and back pain

By Dana Santas, CNN

(CNN) — Until you’ve had an injury, it’s easy to forget the important role your ankles play in your ability to move. Stiff ankles can throw off your entire body’s mechanics. Limited movement at your foundation affects every joint up the chain — especially your knees, hips and spine.

In the 20 years I’ve worked in professional sports, I’ve seen limited ankle range of motion lead to countless problems: poor balance, knee issues, hip tightness, back pain. In many cases, athletes come to me looking for ways to stretch out their chronic tension without realizing that the issue is rooted somewhere else.

Ankles are the unsung gatekeepers of healthy movement, and unlocking their mobility can relieve tension throughout your body.

Why ankle mobility matters for full-body movement

Your ankles are the foundation of nearly every move you make on your feet. Each time you walk, run, jump or squat, your ankles flex to allow your knees to move forward and your hips to shift back. When that motion — called dorsiflexion, the act of pulling your toes toward your shin — is limited, your body has to find a way to compensate.

Those compensations ripple upward. If your ankles can’t bend enough, your heels may lift during squats or lunges, your knees may collapse inward, or your toes may turn out when you walk or run. Over time, this changes how force travels through your joints and tissues, leading to pain and tightness in your knees, hips and lower back.

Think of your ankles as the first link in a kinetic chain. When that link is stiff, the rest of the chain must twist, tilt or torque to make up for it.

The hidden role of your calves

The calf muscles — primarily the gastrocnemius and soleus — are essential for ankle mobility. These muscles cross the back of the ankle joint and control how far your shin can move over your foot. When they are tight, they act like short tethers that block dorsiflexion.

But the problem isn’t just tightness. Weak calves can be just as limiting. Without strength and control in these muscles, you lose stability during balance and push-off, making your movements less efficient and more prone to compensation and injury.

When your calves lack both flexibility and strength, your ankles lose their ability to move smoothly through their full range — forcing other joints, such as the knees, to do work they are not meant to handle.

Signs your ankles might be restricted

You don’t need to be a pro athlete to assess your ankle mobility. Try these quick tests I use with my clients to see how you do.

The wall test

Stand facing a wall with your toes about 4 inches away.

With your hands on the wall for support, bend your knees toward the wall.

Can you touch your knees to the wall without your heels lifting? If not, your dorsiflexion is limited.

The squat check

With your feet a little wider than hip distance, drop down into a comfortable, deep squat position.

Do your heels lift off the ground, or do you feel blocking or pinching in the front of your ankles?

Both signal restricted range.

The balance test

Stand on one foot for 30 seconds. Does your ankle wobble excessively or feel unstable?

Poor ankle control often masquerades as general “bad balance.”

The walking observation

Pay attention to your gait. Do your toes naturally point outward when you walk, or do you feel like you’re rolling onto the outer edges of your feet?

These are classic compensation patterns for stiff ankles.

If you struggle with two or more of these tests, your ankles are likely limiting your movement. Improving their function could immediately change how your entire body feels.

Smarter ways to restore mobility and stability

You can improve ankle mobility with just a few minutes of focused work each day. These simple drills require no equipment and are effective for anyone — weekend warriors and elite athletes alike.

Important note: Before you start any new exercise program, consult with your doctor or physical therapist. Stop immediately if you experience pain.

Ankle circles

Sit or stand and slowly draw large circles with your foot, moving from your ankle joint rather than your toes.

Make 10 to 15 circles in each direction on each foot.

Why it works: Gentle, controlled motion lubricates the joint and wakes up the small stabilizing muscles that often get neglected.

Wall dorsiflexion stretch

Face a wall in a standing or kneeling lunge position with your front foot a few inches away. Keeping your heel down, bend your front knee to touch the wall without your heel lifting.

Move slightly closer or farther to find your limit and hold for three breaths before switching sides.

Why it works: This improves dorsiflexion by safely moving the ankle through its end-range dorsiflexion.

Calf raises with a slow lower

Stand with your feet hip-distance apart and lift both heels as high as possible. Pause, inhaling deeply, then exhale as you lower your heels back to the floor — trying to move as slowly as possible during the lowering phase. If needed, use a wall or chair back for balance.

Do eight to 12 reps on each side.

Why it works: These strengthen the calves eccentrically — meaning, by focusing on slowly lowering your heels to the floor, you’re building stability and control while the calf muscles are lengthening.

Calf wall stretch

Stand facing a wall in a staggered stance with your front foot 6 to 12 inches from the wall and your back foot another 12 to 18 inches behind your front foot. Place your hands on the wall for support as you lean forward slightly, bending both knees toward the wall while keeping both heels firmly on the ground. You will feel the stretch primarily in the calf of your back leg.

Hold for five long, deep breaths, then switch sides.

Why it works: This targets the deeper soleus muscle, which is crucial for ankle mobility and knee stability.

Short-foot activation

Stand barefoot and gently press your toes into the floor while drawing the ball of your foot slightly toward your heel, creating a subtle arch. Hold for five breaths on each foot.

Why it works: This strengthens the small muscles in your feet that provide the foundation for ankle control and balance.

By giving your ankles the daily attention they deserve, you can relieve pain, reduce injury and restore functional movement from the ground up.

