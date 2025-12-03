Struggling to stay awake in a meeting? Here’s what to do

By Katia Hetter, Lily Hautau and Gina Park, CNN

(CNN) — Everyone knows what it’s like to be stuck in a boring meeting or class, or watching a long performance, or overseeing a Cabinet meeting, and slowly feel the seemingly unstoppable force of sleepiness creep over you. You know how bad it’ll be if you’re caught catching public shut-eye, but the sandman still gets you in the end.

Fear not. There are expert-backed solutions to these small but insistent crises.

Many ways to stay awake

“First and foremost, prioritize sleep and ensure you get enough rest the night before important meetings to help you stay alert,” said Dr. Rachel Salas, professor of neurology at The Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine.

Salas also recommends setting clear goals and intentions before the meeting, so you know what you want to learn or contribute.

Do you have time to take a nap? “A nap as short as 6 minutes has been shown to increase alertness,” advised Dr. Tony Cunningham, a clinical psychologist and director of the Center for Sleep and Cognition, and assistant professor of psychology at Harvard Medical School. But keep it brief, he added. “If you sleep longer than 30 minutes you might go into deeper stages of sleep and feel even worse when you wake up!”

Then head outside to take a brisk walk. “Light exercise does help get the heart rate going and gets certain hormones and neurohormones flowing that can help stave off fatigue,” said Cunningham.

Still feeling fuzzy? Head to the bathroom to “rinse your face with cold water before the meeting,” suggested Dr. Amita Sehgal, director of the chronobiology program at the University of Pennsylvania Perelman School of Medicine.

How about a beverage? Sehgal adds that drinking a cup of coffee before or during the meeting may also help but use that advice for morning meetings — caffeine can disrupt your sleep. If you’re not a fan of caffeine, drinking water throughout the meeting can also keep you alert, Salas said.

Is there a point to the meeting? Salas suggests staying actively engaged by asking questions and taking notes, which can help keep your mind alert and focused.

Is this an ongoing problem?

If you find yourself falling asleep in the middle of the day on a regular basis, it’s probably time to examine your sleep hygiene.

Adults need seven or more hours of sleep daily, according to the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, although the number can fluctuate by age.

To reach that goal, make sure your room is dark, cool and comfortable for sleeping. Keep electronic devices out of your bedroom and turn them off at least an hour before bed. Set a bedtime schedule where you go to bed and wake up at about the same time every day, even weekends. Expose yourself to natural light as soon as you can in the morning. That will help set your body clock.

If you’ve checked your sleep hygiene and are still falling asleep during daily meetings, Salas recommends asking your doctor about sleep apnea or other sleep-related health problems.

If you’re taking any over-the-counter medication or supplements or prescription medication to help you sleep, make sure to discuss that with your medical provider. That sleep deprivation may be caused by a condition that requires treatment.

