Financial stress may be as bad for the heart as traditional risk factors for cardiovascular disease

(CNN) — Worrying about money and food may age the heart even faster than traditional risk factors of cardiovascular disease, according to a new study published in the journal Mayo Clinic Proceedings.

Heart disease remains the leading cause of death in the United States, and the findings raise new questions about how financial stress fits into cardiovascular health and what people can do to protect their hearts.

I turned to CNN wellness expert Dr. Leana Wen to help explain how financial stress can affect the heart and what steps people can take to improve their heart health and protect against that stress. Wen is an emergency physician and adjunct associate professor at George Washington University. She previously was Baltimore’s health commissioner.

CNN: What did this study find?

Dr. Leana Wen: The researchers analyzed data from over 280,000 adults who had completed detailed surveys about the social and economic factors in their lives and underwent clinical evaluations of their cardiovascular health. Instead of just looking at whether people developed heart disease, the team focused on a concept called “cardiovascular age,” which reflects how old a person’s heart and blood vessels look biologically compared with what one would expect for their actual age.

They found that people who reported higher levels of financial stress and food insecurity tended to have evidence of more advanced cardiovascular aging, even after accounting for traditional medical risk factors.

In other words, two people of the same chronological age and with the same clinical risk profiles could have hearts that “aged” at different rates, depending on how much financial strain they were under. While the study does not prove that financial stress directly causes accelerated heart aging, it strongly suggests that the economic strain can affect not only mental well-being but also cardiovascular health.

CNN: What does it mean to say that stress can “age” the heart?

Wen: When researchers measure heart aging, this refers to structural and functional changes in the cardiovascular system that increase the risk of heart disease. These include stiffening of blood vessels, changes in heart muscle function and impaired ability of the cardiovascular system to respond to exertion.

Chronic stress can accelerate these processes. Stress hormones like cortisol and adrenaline affect blood pressure, heart rate, inflammation and metabolism. When these systems are activated repeatedly over long periods, they can contribute to wear and tear on the heart and blood vessels. Over time, that cumulative effect may resemble what we see with aging or long-standing medical conditions.

CNN: How is financial stress different from other types of stress?

Wen: Financial stress has some unique features that make it particularly potent. Unlike an acute stressor such as a short-term work deadline or a brief illness, financial strain is often chronic and ongoing. It can involve persistent worries about bills, housing stability, medical expenses, debt or support of family members.

Because money affects so many aspects of daily life, financial stress can be difficult to escape. It may disrupt sleep, limit access to healthy food or medical care, and reduce opportunities for exercise or rest. All these factors compound one another and can amplify cardiovascular risk over time.

CNN: How does financial stress compare with traditional risk factors like high blood pressure or diabetes?

Wen: To me, what’s most striking about this study is that the magnitude of the association between financial stress and heart aging was similar to or even exceeded that of many clinical risk factors. These traditional risk factors, like high blood pressure, diabetes and smoking, are well-recognized contributors to heart disease, and clinicians routinely screen for and treat them.

This research suggests that social determinants of health, including financial stress and food insecurity, may belong in the same conversation. That does not mean financial stress replaces traditional risk factors, but rather that it adds to them. Someone with high blood pressure who is also under severe financial strain may face compounded risk.

CNN: Does this mean heart disease is inevitable for people under financial stress?

Wen: No, and that is an important point. Financial stress increases risk, but it does not mean that people experiencing it are doomed to poor heart health. Risk is influenced by many factors, and there are still meaningful actions individuals and clinicians can take to reduce harm.

CNN: How should clinicians think about financial stress when assessing heart health?

Wen: Clinicians should consider financial stress as part of a patient’s overall risk profile, much like family history or lifestyle factors. Asking patients about stress, financial strain and access to resources can provide important context for medical decision-making.

This does not mean clinicians need to solve financial problems, but they can help connect patients to resources, adjust treatment plans to reduce financial burden, and be mindful of how stress may affect adherence to medications or lifestyle recommendations. Also, simply acknowledging financial stress as real and relevant to health can improve trust and care.

CNN: What are other steps people should take to protect heart health?

Wen: The fundamentals of heart health remain regular physical activity, a balanced and heart-healthy diet, maintaining a healthy weight, not smoking, and controlling blood pressure, cholesterol and blood sugar.

Routine checkups matter because many cardiovascular risk factors develop silently. Treating hypertension or diabetes early dramatically lowers the risk of heart attack, stroke, kidney disease and heart failure. And because chronic stress affects heart health as well, techniques such as mindfulness practices, adequate sleep and social connection can help buffer stress responses and contribute to better heart health.

CNN: What is the broader takeaway from this research?

Wen: This study reinforces that health is shaped not only by the health care that people receive but also the social and economic conditions in their lives. Recognizing financial stress and food instability as part of cardiovascular risk can allow for more compassionate and effective care.

