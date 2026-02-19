CDC vaccine advisory committee meeting canceled for next week

By Meg Tirrell, Jen Christensen, CNN

(CNN) — The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s independent vaccine advisory committee is not going to meet next week as planned, according to a spokesperson for the US Department of Health and Human Services, saying, “Further information will be shared as available.”

The decision was made based on HHS guidance, according to a person familiar with the situation, who requested anonymity because the information wasn’t yet public. Committee members hadn’t been notified about the meeting’s status as of Wednesday night, according to another source who requested anonymity.

This story is developing.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2026 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.