New York City Legionnaires’ disease outbreak linked to 7 deaths is declared over

By Nadia Kounang, Katherine Dillinger, CNN

(CNN) — An outbreak of Legionnaires’ disease in New York City that led to seven deaths and 84 people hospitalized has ended, the New York City Department of Health announced in a statement on Friday.

The city noted that the two week incubation period for any new cases has passed.

“All New Yorkers deserve a government that responds quickly, acts transparently, and never hesitates to protect public health,” said Dr. Alister Martin, NYC Health Commissioner, in the statement.

Officials believe that the cases are linked to bacteria found in building cooling towers. More than 180 cooling towers were tested. Ultimately, towers for 83 buildings tested positive for Legionella bacteria, and their owners were ordered to drain, clean and disinfect them. Every building complied with the orders.

Legionnaires’ disease is not contagious, and it can be managed if people are given antibiotics early in the course of the disease.

Most people who are exposed to Legionella bacteria don’t get sick at all, but people can get sick after high or repeated exposure, especially in vulnerable groups that can include people who are over 50, who vape or smoke, or who have weakened immune systems or underlying health conditions like diabetes or heart, kidney, liver or lung disease.

The-CNN-Wire

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