Why reaction-time training should be part of your exercise routine as you get older

By Dana Santas, CNN

(CNN) — When most people think about staying fit as they get older, they focus on the usual suspects: strength, mobility and cardio. But reaction time is a crucial cognitive and physical skill that rarely makes the list, despite its decline quietly affecting everything — including whether you catch yourself before a fall and how sharply your brain processes the world around you.

Reaction time is the interval between perceiving a stimulus — a curb, a misstep, an oncoming car — and initiating a physical response. It’s the speed of your nervous system’s decision loop, and as with muscle mass, it declines with age. This decline begins as early as your 20s and accelerates after 60, research has shown, with meaningful consequences for both physical safety and cognitive health.

As a mind-body coach who works with professional athletes across multiple sports, I’ve seen reaction-time training and tracking prioritized at the elite level for years. Yet for most nonathletes, developing the skill never reaches their fitness radar — even though it’s just as trainable as strength or cardio.

The good news is that reaction-time training is accessible to everyone, and the benefits extend far beyond sport: faster reflexes, more confident movement, better balance — and a brain that stays sharper longer.

The fall connection

When you trip, your nervous system has milliseconds to recruit the right muscles in the right sequence to prevent a fall. If that signal travels slowly or inconsistently, the window closes before your body can respond. As a result, slow reaction time is a significant contributing factor to falls, the leading cause of injury-related death among adults 65 and older, according to the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

But reaction time doesn’t just affect whether you fall. It affects how assuredly you move. People with slower reactions often begin limiting their activities — avoiding uneven terrain, skipping sports they love, scaling back daily movement — long before a fall ever happens. That self-imposed restriction accelerates the very physical decline they are trying to avoid.

The brain-body link

Here’s where the science gets especially compelling. Reaction time isn’t just a physical metric — it’s a window into central nervous system function. The speed at which your brain processes incoming information and sends a motor response reflects the efficiency of your mind-body connection.

CNN Chief Medical Correspondent Dr. Sanjay Gupta has noted that processing speed is among the cognitive abilities most vulnerable to age-related decline, and for some people that decline is steeper and can lead to dementia. The question researchers have been asking is whether training that speed can change the trajectory.

A landmark study funded by the National Institutes of Health suggests training can make a difference. The ACTIVE trial followed more than 2,800 older adults over 20 years, testing three types of cognitive training — speed of processing, memory and reasoning. The speed of processing training involved rapidly identifying visual targets on a screen with tasks increasing in difficulty as performance improved; of the three, it was the only intervention to show a statistically significant protective effect, with participants 25% less likely to develop dementia than those who received no training.

What reaction-time training can look like at home

Anyone can purchase the same reaction-based training technology, such as light board systems and app-based reflex trainers, used in professional sports. The advantages are structured programming and built-in progress tracking.

However, these tools require you to purchase equipment and a subscription, making them cost-prohibitive for some people.

You don’t need specialized equipment or a professional sports setting to work on reaction time. A partner can help keep training cues unpredictable, but you can also train solo.

4 simple drills for reaction-time training

Clock taps (solo): Number a dozen sticky notes one through 12 and arrange them on a wall in a clock formation. Then record yourself for 30 seconds to a minute on your phone calling out random numbers between one and 12, leaving a few seconds between each cue. Play it back and tap the corresponding number as quickly as possible. Repeat through five rounds, taking a short break in between each. Rerecord your cuing weekly to keep the sequence fresh.

Wall bounce (solo): Stand a few feet from a wall and throw a tennis ball against it at varying angles, catching it on the rebound without letting it hit the ground. The unpredictable bounce forces you to react accordingly. Do three rounds of one to two minutes each with short breaks in between. Step back gradually to increase the challenge as you progress.

Ball drops (partner): Stand an arm’s length from your partner. Have them hold a tennis ball at shoulder height and drop it without warning. Try to catch it before the second bounce. Take a small step back each time you succeed to progressively increase the challenge. Step forward again after a miss. Do three rounds of one to two minutes each with short breaks in between.

Lateral shuffling (partner): Set up two markers about 6 feet (nearly 2 meters) apart — or whatever distance feels most comfortable for your fitness level. Have a partner point left or right at random intervals while you shuffle quickly in that direction. The unpredictability is what drives the training effect. Do three rounds of one to two minutes each with short breaks in between.

Note: Because some of these drills are cardiovascular in nature, consult your doctor before beginning this or any new exercise program.

The key to all these activities is that your nervous system is forced to respond to the unpredictability of the cues rather than simply moving through a memorized sequence. That distinction matters. Predictable movement patterns, no matter how complex, don’t train the same neural pathways as genuine react-and-respond challenges.

Pick two drills and spend five to 10 minutes on them two to three times a week and track your progress by logging each session in your phone or a notebook with some simple self-reporting: How quickly did you cycle through the clock taps? How many times did you miss the ball on the bounce or drop? Did your shuffle feel faster or more controlled?

Over time, those notes will reveal more progress than you might expect. And the adaptations will start showing up as benefits in your daily life in the form of steadier footing, more confident movement and a sharper, more responsive brain.

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