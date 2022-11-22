How you can become one of Santa’s helpers this holiday season

EL PASO, Texas - Do you love Christmas? Are you full of cheer? Can you grow a belly… and more importantly a beard. If so you might have what it takes to work as a professional Santa Claus. After all, the real Santa Claus can’t be everywhere all the time.

Santa helpers typically enter the field because they're passionate about their work and love pretending to be Santa. Having a job as Santas helpers allows you to spread cheer with others and find personal enjoyment and satisfaction in your work. To be a good Santa, you have to look the part. You need a red coat, a hat, a beard, boots...But as long as you are jolly, you can be a great Santa.

It’s more than just a red suit, it takes specific skills to be a successful Santa, you need to know customer service, social media, and public speaking. Being patient and having a positive attitude are other core skills a Santa needs. No matter how long the line is..that child in front of you has to be the most important thing in the world.

It's as easy as looking and acting the part and going to hiresanta.com where you can see if you have what it takes.