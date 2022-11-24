Is Black Friday a thing of the past?

EL PASO, Texas-- Black Friday has traditionally been highly anticipated by parents to go to their local stores and get their kiddos the presents they want at discounted prices. But following a worldwide pandemic, more people are getting their deals online.

According to The National Retail Federation, an estimated fifteen million people will be shopping online this year for Black Friday.

With many people turning to online shopping, Cyber Monday is expected to take the throne as the new go-to holiday shopping day. It is expected this holiday season that Cyber Monday will beat out Black Friday according to a study done by Adobe, estimating that Cyber Monday will bring in a revenue of $10.7 billion compared to $8.9 billion for Black Friday.

Be sure to pay attention to the flow of customers tonight to see if this statistics prove to be true, and more importantly, stay safe, and have a great Thanksgiving.