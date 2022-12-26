Skip to Content
Christmas tree recycling to be offered by City of El Paso

EL PASO, Texas -- El Pasoans can recycle their live Christmas trees for free starting Tuesday at the Environmental Services Department's Citizen Collection Stations.

The drop-off sites, which are listed below, will be open 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. every Tuesday through Saturday until February 11.

  • 1034 Pendale Rd.
  • 121 Atlantic Rd.
  • 4501 Hondo Pass Dr.
  • 2492 Harrison Ave.
  • 3510 Confederate Dr.

Trees must be free of all decorations when dropped off. Other recyclable material - including cardboard gift boxes, holiday cards, and wrapping paper - will also be accepted, and should be free of plastic or glitter.

Those who wish to drop off materials must bring a recent water bill and matching I.D.

For more information, visit www.elpasotexas.gov/esd or call (915) 212-6000.

Article Topic Follows: Holidays

Kerry Mannix

