Christmas tree recycling to be offered by City of El Paso

EL PASO, Texas -- El Pasoans can recycle their live Christmas trees for free starting Tuesday at the Environmental Services Department's Citizen Collection Stations.

The drop-off sites, which are listed below, will be open 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. every Tuesday through Saturday until February 11.

1034 Pendale Rd.

121 Atlantic Rd.

4501 Hondo Pass Dr.

2492 Harrison Ave.

3510 Confederate Dr.

Trees must be free of all decorations when dropped off. Other recyclable material - including cardboard gift boxes, holiday cards, and wrapping paper - will also be accepted, and should be free of plastic or glitter.

Those who wish to drop off materials must bring a recent water bill and matching I.D.

For more information, visit www.elpasotexas.gov/esd or call (915) 212-6000.