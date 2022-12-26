Christmas tree recycling to be offered by City of El Paso
EL PASO, Texas -- El Pasoans can recycle their live Christmas trees for free starting Tuesday at the Environmental Services Department's Citizen Collection Stations.
The drop-off sites, which are listed below, will be open 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. every Tuesday through Saturday until February 11.
- 1034 Pendale Rd.
- 121 Atlantic Rd.
- 4501 Hondo Pass Dr.
- 2492 Harrison Ave.
- 3510 Confederate Dr.
Trees must be free of all decorations when dropped off. Other recyclable material - including cardboard gift boxes, holiday cards, and wrapping paper - will also be accepted, and should be free of plastic or glitter.
Those who wish to drop off materials must bring a recent water bill and matching I.D.
For more information, visit www.elpasotexas.gov/esd or call (915) 212-6000.