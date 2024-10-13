Skip to Content
Borderland Rainbow Center prepares for Día de Los Muertos with brunch event Sunday

Published 9:24 PM

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Sunday the Borderland Rainbow Center invited the community to help assemble and decorate their altar for Día de Los Muertos.

The brunch gathering “Remembering and Honoring Our Queer Ancestors” began at 1 p.m.

Community members were welcome to bring a copy of a picture of a loved one they would like to remember.

Pan de muerto and Mexican hot chocolate was shared while they reflected on those who paved the way.

Organizers said it was a meaningful moment of connection and remembrance.

HIV Testing was also provided by The M Factor.

Author Profile Photo

Brianna Perez

