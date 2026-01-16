Little Free Library unveiled

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- The El Paso–Southern New Mexico Chapter of Jack and Jill of America will host a ribbon-cutting ceremony for its first Little Free Library on Monday, Jan. 19, at the McCall Neighborhood Center as part of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Day of Service.

Jennifer Molokwu-Alozie joined us in studio today to talk about the unveiling of a new Little Free Library.

The family-friendly event is open to the public and will include a children’s storytime and a community book drive focused on multicultural youth literature.

Organizers say the project aims to promote literacy, inclusion and community service by offering gently used children’s books featuring diverse authors and characters.

The event will follow the McCall Center’s MLK Day of Service luncheon and will feature strong visuals, including the ribbon cutting, book donations and children participating in storytime.